DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 91,716 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $81,691,000 after purchasing an additional 188,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 99.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 268,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,863 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $62,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.