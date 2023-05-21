Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE DLR opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 439.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

