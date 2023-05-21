Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 25,797 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.77% of Stepan worth $112,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stepan by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,828,000 after buying an additional 221,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Stepan by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,235,000 after acquiring an additional 47,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Stepan by 1,177.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,984,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,529.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,766 shares of company stock worth $680,784. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stepan Trading Up 0.1 %

SCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Stepan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCL opened at $91.21 on Friday. Stepan has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $116.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.73 million. Stepan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Recommended Stories

