Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 11,239 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.38% of UniFirst worth $121,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNF opened at $168.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.16. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $205.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.90.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on UNF shares. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

