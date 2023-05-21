Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 17,875 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,087,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.68% of Mueller Industries worth $123,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 137,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 553.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 94,309 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at $45,275,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,275,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,007 shares of company stock worth $441,050. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $78.79 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.71.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.07%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

See Also

