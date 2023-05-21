Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 16,346 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.33% of The Ensign Group worth $123,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,984,000 after purchasing an additional 277,052 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after purchasing an additional 134,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,203,000 after purchasing an additional 55,108 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 942,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

ENSG stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.23. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $102.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,435 shares of company stock worth $11,144,044. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

