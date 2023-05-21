Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,616 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $114,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 859,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

