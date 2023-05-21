Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,905 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.75% of Jacobs Solutions worth $113,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $89,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,791,000 after acquiring an additional 516,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,865,000 after acquiring an additional 397,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on J. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J opened at $116.93 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $140.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,733,242 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.