Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISYGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIISY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.19) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.43) to GBX 190 ($2.38) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($1.99) to GBX 152 ($1.90) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

