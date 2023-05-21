Draganfly Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Diamond Equity decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Draganfly in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Draganfly’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Draganfly in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Draganfly Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ DPRO opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Draganfly has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.19). Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 149.47% and a negative net margin of 389.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPRO. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

