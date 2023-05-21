Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$18.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

National Bankshares set a C$18.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DIR.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.25.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance

DIR.UN opened at C$13.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.25 and a 1 year high of C$15.14. The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.