Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$18.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$18.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DIR.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.25.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance

DIR.UN opened at C$13.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.25 and a 1 year high of C$15.14. The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.