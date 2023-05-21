Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$15.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on D.UN. National Bankshares raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.69.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

Shares of D.UN opened at C$14.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$656.04 million, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$12.53 and a 1-year high of C$23.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.20.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

