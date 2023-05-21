Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($1.93). The firm had revenue of C$49.61 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.