DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

DSW Capital Stock Performance

DSW opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.83) on Wednesday. DSW Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 65 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.75). The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.58 million and a PE ratio of -3,325.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 93.36.

Get DSW Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DSW Capital news, insider James A. T. Dow purchased 66,666 shares of DSW Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £49,999.50 ($62,632.47). 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DSW Capital Company Profile

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.