DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40-14.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.45 billion. DXC Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.
DXC Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of DXC Technology
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.
