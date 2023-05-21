Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Lifted to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.14.

DT stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $49.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

