Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Loop Capital

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on DT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.14.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
DT stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $49.78.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
