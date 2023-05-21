Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Loop Capital

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.14.

DT stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $49.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after buying an additional 4,791,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $82,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $84,600,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

