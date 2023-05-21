Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.14.
NYSE DT opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 132.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11.
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
