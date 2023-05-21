Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.14.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DT opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 132.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Dynatrace Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Dynatrace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.