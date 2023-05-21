Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $49.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

