Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
DT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.14.
Dynatrace Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $49.78.
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
