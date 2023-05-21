Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Dynatrace Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.