Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.14.
Dynatrace Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
