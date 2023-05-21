Eagle Point Income (EIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

NYSE EIC opened at $13.89 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income

(Get Rating)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

See Also

