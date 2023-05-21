Eagle Point Income (EIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EICGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EICGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

NYSE EIC opened at $13.89 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

