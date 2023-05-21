Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of TEAF stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $15.16.
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
