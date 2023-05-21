Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of TEAF stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the first quarter worth $1,323,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 58,405 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 52,532 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

