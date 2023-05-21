Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $175.27 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.