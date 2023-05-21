Endava (DAVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endava Trading Up 4.5 %

DAVA opened at $52.84 on Friday. Endava has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $115.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 22,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

