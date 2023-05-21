EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $36.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

