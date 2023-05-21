Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for American Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.39 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

AFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of AFG opened at $117.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $113.43 and a 12-month high of $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.36.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Further Reading

