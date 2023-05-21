Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PDS Biotechnology Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDS Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.32). The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDSB. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 16.46.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.37).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 99.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

