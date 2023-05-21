Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.39. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

NYSE:PNC opened at $118.48 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 34,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

