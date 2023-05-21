Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.76 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.98 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.70.
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 34.50%.
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
