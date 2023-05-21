Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Gold Royalty Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Gold Royalty stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $300.31 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.96. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 15.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

