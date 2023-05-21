Eric J. Hyllengren Sells 7,918 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CFO Eric J. Hyllengren sold 7,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $16,152.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $9.34.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.74% and a negative net margin of 373.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,282,000 after buying an additional 1,949,418 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 771.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,123,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,458,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

