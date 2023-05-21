Eric J. Hyllengren Sells 7,918 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CFO Eric J. Hyllengren sold 7,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $16,152.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $9.34.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.74% and a negative net margin of 373.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,282,000 after buying an additional 1,949,418 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 771.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,123,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,458,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.