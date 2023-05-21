Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. Everi has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Everi

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at $721,257.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $111,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,007.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,257.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,034,000 after acquiring an additional 231,099 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Everi by 4.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,002,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,940,000 after acquiring an additional 279,348 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth about $73,863,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Everi by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after buying an additional 220,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Everi by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,856,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

Featured Stories

