EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Down 5.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) was down 5.3% during trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $1.00. The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 5,629,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 2,658,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EVGO. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EVgo by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in EVgo by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in EVgo by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EVgo by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 284.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

