Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 10,416 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $636,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,306 shares in the company, valued at $73,790,542.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at $990,142.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 10,416 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $636,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,790,542.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,170 shares of company stock worth $3,320,986. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $83.18 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.