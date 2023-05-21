Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,775.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,483.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,639. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,035,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,279,000 after buying an additional 255,886 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 33.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 163,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,828,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,405,000 after acquiring an additional 182,299 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

