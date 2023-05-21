Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.09% of Exelixis worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,600,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $16,381,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,562,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,621 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,654,524.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 172,100 shares of company stock worth $3,066,639 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

