Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,861 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,169,000 after purchasing an additional 242,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.41.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

