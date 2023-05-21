Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $332,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

EXR stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $216.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.09 and a 200-day moving average of $155.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.79% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

