Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $122.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.56.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

