Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.57.
Fabrinet Stock Performance
Shares of FN opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.56. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Trading of Fabrinet
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fabrinet (FN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.