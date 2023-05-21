Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.56. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

About Fabrinet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.