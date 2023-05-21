Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FN. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.57.

NYSE FN opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.56. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $140.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

