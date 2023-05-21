FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $444.56.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $396.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

