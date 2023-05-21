Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives $11.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.46.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Farfetch from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

NYSE FTCH opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 63.59% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $629.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 240,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 179,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 823,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 455,119 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

