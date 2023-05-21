FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,585 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Relx by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($35.07) to GBX 2,860 ($35.83) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.58) to GBX 3,100 ($38.83) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays downgraded Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

