FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $124.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $220,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,116,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

