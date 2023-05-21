FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $56.65.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

