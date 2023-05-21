FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

DWX stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.