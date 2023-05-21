FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $100.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $107.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

