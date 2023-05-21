FDx Advisors Inc. Has $921,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 924 shares of company stock worth $139,918. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

WM has been the subject of several research reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Shares of WM stock opened at $165.36 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.70 and a 200-day moving average of $158.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

