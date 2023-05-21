FDx Advisors Inc. Has $995,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average of $88.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.